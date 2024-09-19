Sample the Sierra Farm-to-Fork Festival returns to South Lake Tahoe on Sept. 21

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The highly anticipated Sample the Sierra Farm-to-Fork Festival is just days away. On Saturday, Sept. 21, food and drink enthusiasts are invited to Bijou Community Park from 1 p.m.-4 p.m. for a celebration of local culinary delights. This year’s festival will feature over 40 food and beverage vendors, showcasing a variety of wines, craft brews, and spirits from El Dorado County, the Lake Tahoe Basin, and Nevada.

Attendees will have the opportunity to sample offerings from exciting new local restaurants, including Margaritaville Lake Tahoe, Bruschetta, and Toulouse. The festival promises a unique experience, pairing delectable dishes with a diverse selection of beverages, such as those from South Lake Brewing Company, Jimmy’s Restaurant at The Landing Resort & Spa, and Madrona Vineyards.

In addition to food and drink, festival-goers can explore local artisan booths featuring unique crafts and products from vendors like Warrior Goddess Jewelry, Vacay Candles & Melts, and Tahoe NV Love.

Adding to the vibrant atmosphere, live music will be performed by Robin Orr & Snowbound Music, enhancing the festive experience. Guests can also look forward to a special appearance by the Knight Monsters team mascot and representatives from community organizations including the Lake Tahoe Visitors Authority and the Marcella Foundation.

Limited tickets are still available at http://www.samplethesierra.com . Don’t miss out on this opportunity to indulge in a day filled with food, drink, music, and local craftsmanship.

A special thanks to Luna Lending, Lake Tahoe Visitors Authority, ADVANCE, LTCC, Camelot Party Rentals, and Tahoe Production House for their support in making this event possible.