Sample the Sierra Magic: Meet the local legends & flavorful newcomers behind Tahoe’s tastiest festival 

Sample the Sierra, the premier Food & Wine Festival of South Lake Tahoe, returns on Saturday, September 6, 2025, at Bijou Community Park, offering a delicious afternoon of tastings, live entertainment, and community connection. Celebrated as the region’s largest gathering of chefs, brewers, winemakers, distillers, and local artisans, this signature event is a beloved tradition for both locals and visitors eager to explore the finest food and beverage talent in the Tahoe region.

This year, over 15 food vendors, 25 beverage partners, and more than 25 artisans will showcase their craft, giving guests the chance to chat with chefs, swap tasting notes with brewers, sip handcrafted spirits with local distillers, and discover new favorite wines. Whether you’re a longtime fan or attending for the first time, the festival promises a delicious day filled with flavor, creativity, and community.

Tickets are on sale now at samplethesierra.com and include:

• $65 for Food & Alcohol Sampling

• $45 for Food & Non-Alcohol Sampling

• Free for kids under 9

Guests are encouraged to bring picnic blankets and lawn chairs to relax and enjoy live music by The Imposters, fresh air, and great company. The festival runs from 12 PM to 4 PM and offers easy kid-friendly access to nearby attractions like the Bijou Skate Park and Bike Park. A complimentary bike valet will be provided by the Lake Tahoe Bicycle Coalition and is encouraged to help reduce parking congestion. Guests are also encouraged to utilize Lake Link for a car-free arrival. Designated parking areas for the festival will be marked with signage for easy access.

A Tasting Lineup to Get Excited About

This year’s vendor lineup brings an exciting mix of returning favorites and flavorful new additions from the South Shore.

Festival favorites like Bruschetta, serving fresh Italian bites; Toulouse, known for bold New Orleans-inspired dishes; MacDuff’s Pub, with comforting Scottish classics; and Fox and Hound Smokehouse Grill & Bar, returning with one of their signature crowd-pleasing dishes, and Margaritaville Lake Tahoe will all be back to impress the crowd. For dessert lovers, sweets like The Baked Bear and Tahoe Pops return with their beloved frozen treats, perfect for a sunny afternoon.

We’re also thrilled to welcome newcomers like Castle Rock Creamery, a South Lake-based artisan business crafting small-batch ice cream; The Hidden Table, delivering refined gourmet pairings; and Juice It Up!, adding fruit-forward refreshment to the tasting menu with energizing options ideal for the late-summer heat.

Raise a Glass to Local & Regional Beverages

No Tahoe tasting would be complete without incredible beverage pairings. Local breweries like Sidellis Lake Tahoe, Cold Water Brewery, and South Lake Brewing Co. will be pouring fan-favorite craft brews, each thoughtfully paired with delicious small bites. The Idle Hour and The Cork & More return to offer a curated wine tasting experience that reflects their legacy as community staples.

New beverage partners include Paddle House Brews, offering non-alcoholic drinks from their in-house coffee bar, and Cuppa Tahoe, adding a creative twist on café-style refreshments. From outside the region, Dust Bowl Brewing Co. (Turlock, CA) and West Peak Sparkling Spirits (Santa Cruz) will be making their Sample the Sierra debuts, introducing bold new flavors and vibrant variety to this year’s tasting experience.

Wineries such as Lava Cap Winery, Skinner Vineyards, Starfield Vineyards, Medeiros Family Wines, Cielo Sulla Terra, Myka Estates, and Andis Wines will pour regional favorites. We’re also excited to welcome Lost Sierra Wine Co., Terra Amata Vineyards, and Margaritaville Lake Tahoe and Grandma Stags Pretzels to the tasting tent for their first Sample the Sierra experience.

Interested in Participating?

Chef and restaurant vendor applications are still open! If you’re a culinary creator interested in joining the lineup, visit the “Participate” tab at samplethesierra.com for details and application forms.

Ready to Support Beyond Attending?

Sponsorship opportunities are a fantastic way for businesses to align with the South Shore’s most flavorful tradition. This year’s sponsors include the South Lake Tahoe Tourism Improvement District, Lake Tahoe Visitors Authority, Camelot Party Rentals, Sierra Sotheby’s International Realty, andSouth Tahoe Refuse, and we’d love to welcome more community-minded businesses to the mix.

Sponsorship perks include logo placement on event signage, social media promotions, pre-event advertising, and booth opportunities at the festival itself, plus tickets to the event. If your business is interested in joining the celebration through sponsorship, contact Jessica Grime at events@tahoechamber.org to explore custom packages that match your marketing goals.