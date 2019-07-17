 San Francisco man drowns at Lake Tahoe | TahoeDailyTribune.com

San Francisco man drowns at Lake Tahoe

News | July 17, 2019

Kurt Hildebrand
khildebrand@recordcourier.com

A 34-year-old San Francisco man drowned at Lake Tahoe on Tuesday.

Bystanders pulled the unresponsive man from the water at about 4 p.m. on the north end of Zephyr Cove and began life-saving measures.

When Douglas County deputies arrived they took over CPR until Tahoe-Douglas medics arrived on scene.

The man was taken to Barton Memorial Hospital in South Lake Tahoe, where he was pronounced dead.

His identity was not released on Wednesday.

News
See more