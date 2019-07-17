San Francisco man drowns at Lake Tahoe
Kurt Hildebrand
A 34-year-old San Francisco man drowned at Lake Tahoe on Tuesday.
Bystanders pulled the unresponsive man from the water at about 4 p.m. on the north end of Zephyr Cove and began life-saving measures.
When Douglas County deputies arrived they took over CPR until Tahoe-Douglas medics arrived on scene.
The man was taken to Barton Memorial Hospital in South Lake Tahoe, where he was pronounced dead.
His identity was not released on Wednesday.
