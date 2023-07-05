San Francisco woman dies after falling at Eagle Falls on Fourth of July

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – One woman died on the Fourth of July holiday at Eagle Falls when she fell over the edge, officials say, the call came in just before 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

Ishrat Binta Azim, 25, of San Francisco “was found in a pool of water near the Vikingsholm walking path, where she was confirmed deceased,” Sergeant Alexander Sorey, Public Information Officer, El Dorado Sheriff’s Office told the Tribune

Sorey added there was no foul play suspected and the next of kin has been notified.

After a historically epic snowfall officials strongly advise caution when recreating around and in running water including rivers, streams and water falls.