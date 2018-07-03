San Jose man drowns in Fallen Leaf Lake

A 70-year-old man from San Jose drowned at Fallen Leaf Lake Sunday.

Deputies were dispatched to a report of a drowning at Fallen Leaf Lake July 1, according to the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office.

Paramedics and Calstar nurses located the victim in the water prior to deputies’ arrival. CPR was initiated but the victim, identified as Sudhamo Ahuja, was unable to be revived, according to the sheriff’s office.

The cause of death is still under investigation.