San Jose’s Pavelski leads after opening round at Lake Tahoe celebrity golf tournament

STATELINE, Nev. — Joe Pavelski had a 14-point back nine to take the first round lead of the American Century Championship Friday.

The San Jose Sharks captain finished with 25 points. He leads by one over ex-NFL quarterback Trent Dilfer. Major League Baseball Hall of Famer John Smoltz and National Football League Hall of Famer Mark Rypien are at 21 points.

Pavelski, a 12-year NHL veteran, started on Hole 10 and made a birdie and 8 pars to finish his opening nine holes with 11 points.

He went to the first hole ­— his 10th hole of the day — and proceeded to make three straight birdies to earn a quick nine points. After three bogeys in four holes — No. 4, No. 5 and No. 7 — he birdied No. 8 to shoot 70 on the day.

Pavelski is in his third ACC tournament, finishing 10th in 2016 and tied for 12th in 2017.

Dilfer also shot 70 on the day. He will be looking to improve on the par 5s during today's second round. He made pars on three of the holes and birdie on the 18th hole.

Recommended Stories For You

Smoltz, the hard throwing right-hander with the Atlanta Braves in the late-1990s and early 2000s, struggled on the opening nine holes. He shot a 38, coming off missing the cut at the U.S. Senior Men's Open in late-July. He rebounded on Friday for 13 points on the back of three birdies on his back nine. He carded a 1-over par 73.

Rypien, the 2014 and 1990 champion picked up 14 points on the final nine holes to card a 72. He made three birdies on the closing holes.

Retired Staff Sgt. Andrew Bachelder, the two-time winner of the Warrior Open Champion, hosted by former President George W. Bush, sits in fifth position. Bachelder was injured in 2009 while serving in Iraq. He credits golf with saving his life, just recently graduating from the Golf Academy of America with a degree in golf management. He hopes to use the game to continue helping veterans' organizations.

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry is tied for eighth with 18 points. Three-time defending champion Mark Mulder shot a 42 on his opening nine before righting the ship on the back nine (35) finsihing with eagle-birdie-birdie. He has 16 points, which puts him in 16th position. It is the first time he has carded under 22 points in a round since 2014.

NBA Hall of Famer and crowd favorite Charles Barkley scored minus-34 points to finish the day in 92nd position. Barkley made 17 double bogeys and a bogey to card a 107.

The tournament is played on the Modified Stableford System that awards six points for eagle, three for birdie, one for par, zero for bogey and minus-two for double bogey or worse.