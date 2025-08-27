Sand Harbor and Cave Rock reduced fall boat ramp hours start Labor Day

LAKE TAHOE, Nev. – The Cave Rock and Sand Harbor boat ramps are transitioning from summer hours to fall hours, starting Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 1.

That means both ramps will operate during the reduced hours of 6 a.m. – 4 p.m. each day.

The boat ramps operate on a first come, first served basis and do not require a reservation.

Sand Harbor State Park Beach reservations

While the boat ramp does not require reservations, vehicle access to the main Sand Harbor State Park will continue to require reservations from the time the park opens to 10:30 a.m. through Oct. 15.

Reservations guarantee a parking spot until 10:30 a.m.

Arrival after 10:30 a.m. is open on a first come, first served basis as long as the park has not reached capacity.

The reservation system aims to reduce traffic congestions on Highway 28.

Reservations are not required if entering through the East Shore Trail.

To make a reservation, visit reservenevada.com .