Sand Harbor boat ramp to close due to low water level

The boat ramp at Sand Harbor State Park will close at 8 p.m. Sunday, July 17. (Bill Rozak / Tahoe Daily Tribune)



INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Due to low water level at Lake Tahoe, the Sand Harbor State Park boat ramp will close this weekend.

Nevada State Parks Education and Information Officer Jennifer Ramella confirmed on Tuesday that the ramp will close at 8 p.m., Sunday, July 18.

She said the boat ramp entrance will remain open, but no vessels will be able to launch.

Tahoe Regional Planning Agency spokesperson Jeff Cowen said the Sand Harbor boat ramp commonly closes in low water conditions.

There will be two public boat ramps available after the weekend including Cave Rock (6 a.m. to 8 p.m.) and Lake Forest in Tahoe City (6 a.m. to 8 p.m.).

There are also several private launch facilities.

For more information, visit https://tahoeboatinspections.com/ready-to-launch/ .