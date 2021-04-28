Sand Harbor, Cave Rock boat ramps open May 1

The boat ramp at Sand Harbor State Park is opening for the season on Saturday, May 1. Bill Rozak

Tahoe Daily Tribune

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – Lake Tahoe Nevada State Park’s Sand Harbor and Cave Rock boat ramps will open for the season on Saturday, May 1.

From May 1 to May 27, the Sand Harbor boat ramp will be open from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and the Cave Rock boat ramp will be open from 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Beginning May 28, boat ramp hours at Sand Harbor and Cave Rock will be extended to 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. and remain at these hours until they either close for the season or close due to low water levels.

Boaters are reminded to complete all watercraft inspections with Tahoe Regional Planning Agency prior to arriving at the boat ramp.

For more information on the invasive species program and inspection locations, visit tahoeboatinspections.com .

Nevada State Parks urges visitors to enjoy a safe boating season by observing water safety practices. Always wear a life jacket, don’t mix alcohol and boating, check the weather forecast before you go and file a float plan.

When swimming, be aware that high altitudes may cause you to tire more quickly, remember that cold water will take your breath away and be sure to enter water slowly to allow your body time to acclimate to cold temperatures.

For park updates, visit parks.nv.gov .