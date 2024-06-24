Secure your spot: Sand Harbor introduces reservation system starting July 1

Sand Harbor State Park

Provided / Nevada Division of State Parks

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – The Nevada Division of State Parks is taking the crap shoot out of getting into Sand Harbor State Park and making it a sure thing.

Beginning July 1, Sand Harbor State Park day-use reservations will go live at http://www.reservenevada.com to secure entry for Aug. 17 and later. At that point, reservations will be required for vehicle entry on weekends and holidays from park opening until 10:30 a.m.

“What’s really driving the need for the reservation system is the traffic congestion primarily in the mornings,” said said Bob Mergell, Administrator of the Nevada Division of State Parks. “Right now we open at 7 a.m. So people will start lining up as early as 4:30 a.m. At some point traffic backs up on the highway and nobody can pass.”

Gridlock ensues.

Administrator of the Nevada Division of State Parks Bob Mergell encouraged visitors to make reservations 90 days, 30 days or a week in advance of coming to Sand Harbor State Park. Brenna O’Boyle / Tahoe Daily Tribune

“The reservation system alleviates that,” Mergell said. “If you have a reservation, you’re getting into the park. If you don’t have a reservation, you’re not getting into the park so there’s no need to line up on the highway.”

These dates will act as a trial period for staff and visitors to become accustomed to the new system.

“The reservation system is going to create a better visitor experience,” said Allen Wooldridge, Tahoe Regional Manager. “… I see it every day. Families with kids get up at 5 a.m. to come visit the park, and I have to turn them away.”

Education and Information Officer Tyler Kerver said the park closes when it reaches capacity on the roughly one-mile beach area on Main, Divers Cove and Boat beaches.

“It usually closes around 8 a.m.,” Kerver said.

The days eligible for reservations will open 90 days, 30 days, and a week in advance.

• 200 day-use reservations will be available 90 days in advance.

• 100 day-use reservations will be available 30 days in advance.

• 50 day use reservations will be available a week in advance.

In peak months, Sand Harbor State Park is usually at capacity by 8 a.m. Brenna O’Boyle / Tahoe Daily Tribune

“These are starting numbers,” Mergell said. “We may have to adjust up or down.”

There is a $5 reservation fee in addition to an entrance fee of $10 for vehicles registered in Nevada and $15 for vehicles registered out-of-state.

If reservation holders do not enter the park by 10:30 a.m., they forfeit their reservation. Reservation holders will not be required to re-pay entrance fees if they can make it to Sand Harbor after the deadline. There are no refunds.

Annual pass holders need a reservation, but will not be charged a day-use fee.

If available, same-day day-use reservations that have not been booked can be used until 10:29 a.m. Same-day reservations do not include the $5 reservation processing charge. Spots still available after 10:30 a.m. will open to first come, first served visitors.

Reservations can only be made at http://www.reservenevada.com . Reservations are non-transferable and cannot be resold. The reservation holder must be in the vehicle with valid ID matching the name on the reservation.

The Ramada/group use area includes 25 exclusive parking spots. Group use area visitors do not need to make a day-use reservation. Vehicles entering the park for group use must pay the vehicle entry fee ($10 in-state or $15 out-of-state in cash) upon arrival.

The boat launch will remain on a first come, first served basis.

Shakespeare Festival ticket holders arriving before 10:30 a.m. will need a day-use reservation.

There are 2 loopholes. Visitor can walk the 3.1 mile East Shore Trail from Incline and gain entry without a reservation. They can also take the East Shore Express run by the Tahoe Transportation District. It drops riders off at the Visitors Center inside the park.

Full Implementation will begin April 15, 2025. At that point, day-use reservations will be required for vehicle entry seven days a week from park opening until 10:30 a.m.

The full implementation will go into effect during the annual busy season from mid-April to mid-October.

Full implementation is subject to change based on the results of the trial period and park management concerns.

Park Supervisor Makaila Erdody offered a tip, crowds leave as the day progresses.

“We will always reopen by 5 p.m. regardless, every day,” Erdody said.

For more information, go to parks.nv.gov.