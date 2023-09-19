Sand Harbor, Spooner Lake will be “fee-free” in honor of Nevada Public Lands Day on Saturday, Sept. 23
SAND HARBOR, Nev. – Nevada residents and visitors are invited to celebrate Nevada Public Lands Day on Saturday, Sept. 23 with a “fee-free” day at Nevada’s State Parks. Park fees, including entrance, camping (Saturday night) and boating, where applicable, will be waived at state parks throughout Nevada.
Nevada Public Lands Day encourages Nevadans to discover the many exciting and affordable recreation opportunities right in their own backyards.
“Nevada’s state parks offer a huge variety of outdoor adventures,” said State Parks Administrator Bob Mergell. “For example, visitors can travel Nevada’s backroads to discover the rustic and remote Beaver Dam State Park, experience what life was like for the pioneers at historic Fort Churchill, or relax in the shade of wild grape vines at Kershaw-Ryan State Park.”
The fee waiver does not include campsite hook-up fees, cabin rental fees, or website reservation fees.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.