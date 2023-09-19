Sand Harbor, Spooner Lake will be “fee-free” in honor of Nevada Public Lands Day on Saturday, Sept. 23

Sand Harbor will be free to access on Saturday, Sept. 23

Hannah Pence / Tahoe Daily Tribune

SAND HARBOR, Nev. – Nevada residents and visitors are invited to celebrate Nevada Public Lands Day on Saturday, Sept. 23 with a “fee-free” day at Nevada’s State Parks. Park fees, including entrance, camping (Saturday night) and boating, where applicable, will be waived at state parks throughout Nevada.

Nevada Public Lands Day encourages Nevadans to discover the many exciting and affordable recreation opportunities right in their own backyards.

“Nevada’s state parks offer a huge variety of outdoor adventures,” said State Parks Administrator Bob Mergell. “For example, visitors can travel Nevada’s backroads to discover the rustic and remote Beaver Dam State Park, experience what life was like for the pioneers at historic Fort Churchill, or relax in the shade of wild grape vines at Kershaw-Ryan State Park.”

The fee waiver does not include campsite hook-up fees, cabin rental fees, or website reservation fees.