Sand Harbor State Park and Cave Rock State Park boat ramps transition to winter hours

INCLINE VILLAGE, NV – Starting Tuesday, September 3, 2024, the Sand Harbor and Cave Rock boat ramps will shift to winter operating hours. The new schedule will see both boat ramps open daily from 6:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sand Harbor’s boat ramp will now be open seven days a week.

To ensure all boats are properly inspected and sealed by the 4:30 p.m. closing time, we strongly recommend planning to pull your boat or jet ski from the water by 4:00 p.m. This will provide our boat inspectors sufficient time to complete the necessary sealing process.