Sand Harbor State Park implementing day-use reservation system
SAND HARBOR, Nev. – The Nevada Division of State Parks is announcing the introduction of required day-use reservations at Sand Harbor State Park. This new system aims to reduce traffic congestion on Highway 28, improve trip planning, and alleviate overcrowding at this beloved Lake Tahoe destination.
Since its inception in 2023, reservenevada.com has transformed trip planning across Nevada’s state parks, offering a centralized platform for camping reservations. Sand Harbor State Park is the second to implement day-use reservations. Starting August 17 through October 13, 2024, reservations will be required on weekends and holidays. This initial trial period will help staff and visitors adjust to the new procedures, with full implementation set for April 2025.
To accommodate spontaneous visits, entry after 10:30 a.m. will be granted on a first come, first served basis, subject to park capacity. Reservations made before the day of arrival are subject to a non-refundable $5 reservation fee; however, reservation fees for same-day bookings are waived.
Visitors can begin making reservations July 1.
