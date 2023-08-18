Sand Harbor State Park to close boat ramp twice weekly for the remainder of the season

The boat ramp at Sand Harbor will be closed two days per week for the remainder of the summer season.

Hannah Pence / Tahoe Daily Tribune

SAND HARBOR, Nev. – Due to staffing shortages at Sand Harbor State Park, the Nevada Division of State Parks will be closing the boat ramp and adjacent parking lot within the park on Wednesdays and Thursdays, beginning Aug. 23. During these closures, the public will need to use the boat ramp at Cave Rock State Park or another public boat ramp.

With over a million visitors each year, Sand Harbor relies on diverse and committed park staff to operate during the busy summer months. Staff responsibilities include maintaining park facilities, collecting trash that may attract bears, or processing visitor fees. With the current number of vacancies in seasonal positions at Sand Harbor, the park does not have adequate staff to carry out these duties each day and safely manage the boat dock.

These closures will be in effect for the rest of the 2023 boating season unless more seasonal positions are filled, allowing park staff to safely reopen the boat dock.

If you are interested in working at Sand Harbor State Park, there are a number of seasonal positions available, including:

Park Aides

Lifeguards

Park Technicians

Sand Harbor offers employees an unparalleled opportunity to work at one of the most beautiful places in the world. Most seasonal positions need very little training, and only require a valid driver’s license. Those interested in applying for these positions can email their resume to Sand Harbor State Park staff directly at shsp@parks.nv.gov . For more information on available positions, visit parks.nv.gov/about/employment.

For more information about Nevada State Parks, including additional employment opportunities, please visit parks.nv.gov.