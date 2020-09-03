Sand Harbor to open early for holiday weekend
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – Sand Harbor State Park will open two hours early Labor Day weekend in anticipation of a surge in visitors.
The goal with the extended hours is to help reduce traffic congestion and protect public safety.
“This summer amid the COVID-19 pandemic, visitation remains at an all-time high, creating severe traffic congestion along State Route 28 and causing public safety concerns,” a press release from Nevada State Parks said.
The park will open at 6 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 5 through Monday, Sept. 7 and it will be first come first served. The parking lot will close when it reaches 50% capacity and vehicles will not be allowed to enter until it reopens, normally around 5 p.m.
Walk-ins and parking along SR-28 is prohibited.
Normal hours (8 a.m. to sunset) will resume on Tuesday, Sept. 8.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User