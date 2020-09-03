Sand Harbor to open early for holiday weekend

The beach at Sand Harbor will not be empty this Labor Day weekend.

Bill Rozak / Tahoe Daily Tribune

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – Sand Harbor State Park will open two hours early Labor Day weekend in anticipation of a surge in visitors.

The goal with the extended hours is to help reduce traffic congestion and protect public safety.

“This summer amid the COVID-19 pandemic, visitation remains at an all-time high, creating severe traffic congestion along State Route 28 and causing public safety concerns,” a press release from Nevada State Parks said.

The park will open at 6 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 5 through Monday, Sept. 7 and it will be first come first served. The parking lot will close when it reaches 50% capacity and vehicles will not be allowed to enter until it reopens, normally around 5 p.m.

Walk-ins and parking along SR-28 is prohibited.

Normal hours (8 a.m. to sunset) will resume on Tuesday, Sept. 8.