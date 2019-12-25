Hyatt Regency raises money, Santa gives it to Incline Village Elementary School

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Santa and Mrs. Claus and the team from Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino recently visited Incline Village Elementary School.

Santa Claus presented a check for about $4,100 for the school’s Health and Wellness Science Booster Committee which provides physical education classes and wellness resources for students and their families.

The money was raised during the Hyatt Regency’s “Ride and Raise” bike-a-thon in November. Members of the Hyatt Regency team rode stationary bikes for 24 hours straight to raise the money.

During the check presentation assembly, Santa and the resort’s team gave every child a candy cane and a jump rope.