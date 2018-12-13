Santa ski day returns to Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe; Santa pub crawls in Incline Village and Reno

What: Santa Ski Day at Mt. Rose + Santa pub crawls in Incline Village and Reno

If you go …

Can Santa shred? Of course. But he also can gather his friends and drink copious amounts of beer while hopping from bar to bar.

Saturday is all about Santa in the Tahoe-Reno region.

The fun starts at Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe with the annual "Santa ski day."

Per the resort: "Come ski and snowboard dressed in your finest Kris Kringle red and white … or quite simply anything related to the Christmas holidays: elves, candy canes, shiny presents, Mrs. Clause, etc."

Those who dress in the holiday spirit — that requires more than a Santa hat, so don't be that jerk holding up the lift ticket line — get a $69 lift ticket. Check-in at the info counter in the main lodge.

There will be a giveaway, beer, live music and more. Visit skirose.com for all the details.

After you get your turns in, keep the Santa suit on and get your drink on.

The annual Santa Crawl in Incline Village/Crystal Bay runs from 8-11 p.m. Participating businesses will be offering specials.

Complimentary shuttle transportation will be provided with frequent stops between the following locations: Paddlewheel; Incline Spirits & Cigars; Tahoe Biltmore; Hyatt Cutthroats; Glasses Wine Bar; Jim Kelly's Nugget; Rookies Sports Bar & Grill; The Local; The Village Pub; Crystal Bay Club Casino; and Alibi Ale Works. Find more information at http://www.northernlightstahoe.com.

Looking for fun on a slightly larger scale? Hit up the annual Reno Santa Pub Crawl. The event benefits local schools. Find more information at renosantacrawl.com/.