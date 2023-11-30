Santa Stops by as Christmas settles on the southern slopes, fun with or without the family

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif., – Christmas cheer settles on the southern slopes of the Sierras and Santa makes his final rounds before heading back to the North Pole. This week’s festivities include fun on and off the slopes, with and without Santa Clause, with or without the family.

Kirkwood Opening Day 12-1

Kirkwood’s slopes open up December 1 at 1501 Kirkwood Meadows Drive, Kirkwood, just over a half hour drive from South Lake Tahoe.

The remote solitary canyon shaped like a horseshoe houses an authentic, pure big-mountain ski experience.

Their fully customizable “Epic Day” pass allows thrill seekers to choose from 1 – 7 days and visit throughout the season which includes access to a group of 22, 32 or all 38 owned and operated North American and European resorts, 20% off food, lodging, group lessons, rentals & more with Epic Mountain Rewards

Final chance to ski or ride Kirkwood from $73/day with Epic Day Pass, the sale ends December 3, 2023.

For more information visit https://www.kirkwood.com/

Meyers Tree Lighting

Meyers Community Foundation’s annual Tree Lighting will light up the gateway to South Lake Tahoe at 5 p.m. in the Divided Sky parking lot, on December 1.

Weather permitting, CalStar helicopter will drop off Santa to join in the festivities of music, hot cocoa, popcorn and opportunities to chat and take a photo with Santa.

Bring your family and friends to join MCF, Lake Valley Fire and the community to see Meyers light up the town with more lights than ever before.

For more information visit https://visitlaketahoe.com/event/meyers-annual-tree-lighting/

Unleash the Bass Beast at Whiskey Dicks

Friday December 1 at 8 p.m., at Whiskey Dicks get ready to dive into the heart-pounding rhythms and electrifying beats of SLTDNB for a night that will make your pulse race and your feet move.

Headlined by Sage Farris Friday night will be an audio journey with a fusion of mind-bending sounds and unmatched energy set to elevate the drum & bass experience to new heights!

Joining in the musical madness are resident DJs, Captain, Loveknuckle, Tektite and Poison Paradise who will be keeping the beat and the feet moving with pulse-pounding beat drops, seamless transitions and mixes that will take you on a musical rollercoaster.

21+ event

For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/events/1020202755950479/?ref=newsfeed

The Struts at Harrah’s Lake Tahoe

Friday at 8 p.m. the Struts will take the stage at Harrah’s Lake Tahoe South Shore Room December 1 at 15 Hwy 50, Stateline, NV 89449.

Praised for their modern twist on classic rock the Struts gained initial recognition with their debut album, “Everybody Wants,” released in 2014 and hit singles like “Could Have Been Me” and from their second album “Body Talks” and “Bulletproof Baby.”

Tickets available on ticketmaster https://www.ticketmaster.com/venue/467752 .

Visit https://visitlaketahoe.com/event/the-struts-at-harrahs-lake-tahoe/ for more information.

Lake Tahoe Community College’s Friendsgiving

Saturday December 2, Lake Tahoe Community College’s Friendsgiving will be hosted by the Equity Student Wellness and Ally Clubs who have collaborated to host Friendsgiving for anyone who can’t make it home for the holidays or simply appreciate a do-over.

The community is invited to join in a pot-luck style gathering on campus to enjoy food, play games while building community, and giving back!

Michael Hobbs with Lake Tahoe Pride, and organizer of Friends-Giving said “Lake Tahoe Pride feels so honored to be partnering with LTCC’s Ally Club and Equity team on this event. Our Friendsgiving is a holiday celebration for those who can’t get home this year, for those who may not feel welcome or comfortable in the home they come from, and for our members, friends, and community supporters who welcome, accept, and celebrate each other for being exactly who we are.”

The evening will include board games, card games, and conversation

The community is encouraged to bring a donation of warm winter clothing or shelf stable food pantry items for the benefit of LTCC’s Basic Needs Center.as well as a potluck dish to share.

During the meal raffle tickets will be available for purchase, proceeds will benefit the Lake Tahoe Pride Equality Scholarship for LTCC students.

For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/events/306749378952362/

Breakfast with Santa,

The Heavenly Holidays Festival continues into December with multiple opportunities to mingle with Mr. and Mrs. Clause before they have to dash away.

December 2, 9, 16, and 23 dine with Santa at Fire and Ice and other restaurants within the village for breakfast.

Limited seatings from 8–10 a.m. will be available. Admission Kids $20. Adults $30. Photos and access to Mrs. Claus and Santa are included with the purchase of an interactive breakfast at Fire and Ice Restaurant, and other restaurants.

The Clauses will be available to meet and greet, as well as take photos with children of all ages in the village through the month of December under the breezeway at BaseCamp Pizza, take photos, and enjoy one of the village’s heartiest breakfasts with Santa and Mrs. Claus in their Tahoe winterscape.

Visit https://visitlaketahoe.com/event/heavenly-holidays-family-festival/2023-11-24/ for more information.

Live Music at Glasses Wine Bar with Jonathan Hennion

Saturday evening crowds of the 21 and up are invited to a sipping good time with the musical stylings of Tahoe City local gem, Jonathan Hennion, multi-talented musician-producer-songwriter.

Hennion will kick the part off at Glasses Wine Bar at 7 p.m. and play until 9pm at the Incline Village location at 760 Mays Blvd., Suite 8, on December 2, 2023.

Call Kathleen at 530-270-9463 for more information or visit https://glasseswinebar.com/event/live-music-with-jonathan-hennion-4/

Holiday Party w/Santa

On Wednesday December 6 from 4 – 5:30 p.m. in the meeting room of the Incline Village Library Santa Clause will be making a special stop by the library to visit with Santa before he heads off to the North Pole to get ready for Christmas morning deliveries!

The North Pole and Library invite boys and girls of all ages to enjoy crafts, letter writing to Santa, music, hot cocoa bar while waiting for Santa to make his appearance.

Register for the party at https://events.washoecountylibrary.us/event/10997425

Cornerstone Women’s Ministry celebrates the reason for the season

Cornerstone church and the Women’s ministry will hold a Women’s holiday celebration from 7-9 p.m. at 300 Country Club Dr, Incline Village, NV 89451.

A team of women have curated an evening with delicious desserts and fun festivities. The gathering will provide an inviting celebration of Christmas and time to reflect on the good gifts we have seen in 2023.

All are welcome! Please invite a friend and register at the link below: https://gmail.us13.list-manage.com/track/click?u=d722cf37ac6cb9e17576f89a0&id=a8066441e7&e=13b7623c39

For those interested in helping put on this Christmas party, please contact Lisa Smiley Jones at lisasmileyphotography@gmail.com .