Santa to drop in for 12th Annual Meyers Tree Lighting Event
MEYERS, Calif. — On Friday, Dec. 2, the Meyers Community Foundation will hold its 12th annual Tree Lighting.
The MCF will serve popcorn and hot chocolate. This year, help reduce waste by bringing your own mug for hot cocoa!
The Christmas fire truck and Santa will return via the CALSTAR helicopter (weather and circumstance permitting).
The event is free and open to the public. It starts at at 5 p.m. in the Divided Sky parking lot.
The MCF is a 501(c)(3) dedicated to improving life in Meyers, California through its support and promotion of creative and sustainable local projects and community-enhancing events.
For more information about the event, contact David Reichel of the Meyers Community Foundation at 530-545-3055.
