Santana tribute rocks MontBleu Resort Casino & Spa

Carlos Santana is known for his iconic sound that blends Afro, Latin, blues and rock beats — and thanks to tribute band Viva Santana, his music will be heard on Tahoe's South Shore this weekend.

While the tribute performers got their collective name from Santana's 1988 compilation album, it also bears more meaning.

"'Viva!' — A sonic statement that rocks from start to finish. A promise from the band to each individual that they will get what they came for: a huge helping of sound that is packed with energy and conviction. Each player loves what he is doing and it shows every time," states Viva Santana's online biography.

How did the band get its start?

"Viva is the original Santana tribute act originating in 1990 in Southern California. The music of Santana has inspired each player to pour heart and soul into every performance and become a link to the master himself," continues the bio.

The group takes the stage at MontBleu Resort Casino & Spa's Blu NightClub on Saturday, May 5. Doors open at 8 p.m. for the gig, which costs $10 (plus tax and fees) to attend.

Guests must be at least 21 years of age.

More information is available at http://www.montbleuresort.com.

The venue is located at 55 U.S. 50 in Stateline.

— Lake Tahoe Action