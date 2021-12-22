Sapori Italian Kitchens opens at Harrah’s Lake Tahoe

STATELINE, Nev. – The newest addition to Harrah’s Lake Tahoe, Sapori Italian Kitchen offers upscale Italian cuisine with panoramic views of the Sierra Nevada mountains.

Sapori, which means “flavors” in Italian, features dishes cultivated by Chef Ivano Centemeri, executive chef and longtime chef of La Strada at Eldorado Resort Casino in Reno. At Sapori, guests will experience authentic Italian dishes from the pages of the Carano family recipe book with modern additions.

Since founding Eldorado Resort Casino in 1973, Don Carano built the company on the core value of Family Style Service and elevated it by opening his family’s recipe book for all his guests to enjoy. Offering the Carano family’s signature dishes, La Strada has become a staple in Reno and one of the top Italian restaurants in the nation.

In Lake Tahoe, guests can now also enjoy these signature dishes at Sapori, including the mushroom ravioli, which was recognized on Food Network’s 2019 list of the “Best Pastas in the Country.”

“We are excited to bring the traditional flavors of Italy to Harrah’s Lake Tahoe with Sapori Italian Kitchen,” said Ivano Centemeri, Vice President and Executive Chef of Northern Nevada for Caesars Entertainment. “Following the success of La Strada at Eldorado, we look forward to welcoming guests to be part of our family at Sapori and continuing to honor the Carano family’s Italian roots.”





Dishes range from savory and light antipasti such as the Mozzarella Caprese and Focaccia Di Recco E Prosciutto, to an expanded menu of delectable, fresh pasta dishes featuring Chef’s signature dish, World Famous Carano Mushroom Ravioli, Orecchiette and Fra Diavolo. Other delicious favorites include Vitello, Branzino and Agnello.

The space, formerly occupied by the resort’s buffet, was completely renovated and features modern Italian décor with a touch of Lake Tahoe history. The 200-seat restaurant boasts an expansive space ideal for special events and groups of all sizes and stunning views.

Sapori Italian Kitchen at Harrah’s Lake Tahoe is open from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday – Tuesday. For reservations and more information, visit http://www.caesars.com/harrahs-tahoe/restaurants/sapori .