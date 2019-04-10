Sarah Elizabeth Parker (Salli)

July 30, 1942 ~ April 14, 2019

After a three year battle with cancer, Salli passed away in peace on April 14, 2018.

She was born and raised in New York City. Holding a B.A. in music from Goucher College, she then attended three years of graduate work at Cornell University in music theory, musicology, and piano. Salli spent the next 15 years working and touring as a musical conductor/keyboard player in professional musical theater in New York, Boston, Washington D.C.,Florida, St Louis, Ohio, Texas, Las Vegas, Reno, Australia, and finally, Lake Tahoe. She worked on and off Broadway, and in Regional Theater, Summer Stock, and in the worlds of review, nightclubs, and dinner theater. Salli also accompanied the Tahoe Choir for over 25 years.

Salli is survived by her spouse, Susy Grubb, her brother Ted Parker(Annie), sister-in-law Linda Asman(Karl), nieces Eva Parker, Marion Miller(Fred), and Lillian Parker Ott(John). She is also survived by great nieces and nephews Ezra Passalacqua, Laina, Adena, Avi, Yael, Tzipora and Aryeh Miller, Melody Parker Ott and a host of beloved friends.

Salli was known for her keen sense of humor, her rare musical talents which both singers and fans praised and adored, her love of film and theater, and her deep love of animals, especially her poodles.

Our Salli has been deeply missed and memories of our time with her will be cherished always.