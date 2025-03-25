Sarah Sherman returns to Sierra-at-Tahoe as Director of Marketing & Sales

TWIN BRIDGES, Calif. – Sierra-at-Tahoe announced that Sarah Sherman has been named as the resort’s Director of Marketing & Sales. Sherman is returning to Sierra by way of Snowbird, where she was responsible for leading the resort’s communications, public relations and social media, and Woodward Park City, where she most recently served as Senior Marketing Manager and was part of the senior leadership team.

“On behalf of our entire senior team, I’m thrilled to welcome Sarah back to Sierra, and to have her leading our marketing and sales efforts,” said Dan Healy, Sierra-at-Tahoe Vice President and General Manager. “Having previously worked at Sierra in a communications role, she is uniquely familiar with our brand, our team, and most importantly, our guests. Her experience is sure to be a tremendous asset as we look to the future.”

Sarah Sherman Provided

As Director of Marketing & Sales, Sherman will have oversight of all sales, marketing, digital media, events, and public relations efforts related to Sierra-at-Tahoe’s winter, summer and fall products and operations. Sherman will report to the General Manager and work collaboratively with the resort’s senior leadership team, community, partner and business associations and other affiliate organizations to drive awareness in existing and new markets.

Sherman’s career in the ski industry began in 2015 as the Snow Reporter and Public Relations Assistant at Mammoth Mountain. From there she spent time at Freekskier Magazine and Windells Camp before coming to Sierra-at-Tahoe as the Content & Communications Manager through the start of the pandemic. She then moved to Utah and assumed a similar role at Snowbird. During her tenure there, she was responsible for managing the resort’s social media channels and led the resort’s comprehensive communications efforts across all lines of business, lodging properties and resort initiatives. In her most recent role as Senior Marketing Manager at Woodward Park City, Sherman led the marketing team and strategy, and helped make resort operating decisions.

“Sierra-at-Tahoe holds a special place in my heart and coming back in this role feels like coming home,” said Sherman. “I am honored for the opportunity to uphold its unique culture and legacy, and am excited to help drive the resort forward with such an incredible team.”