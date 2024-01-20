Sattva Wellness Center uses Ayurveda practices to give people a personalized journey to mental, physical health

When Melinda Fletcher met her now-husband rock climbing in Oregon, little did she know how ready she was to uproot from Santa Cruz, where she had lived for 20 years, and start a life with him in Tahoe. Even though the move happened at the height of the pandemic in March of 2020, looking back, she says it was the best thing she’s ever done.

Fletcher’s personal health journey began when she was 20 years old. Spurred by anxiety from childhood trauma, it resurfaced while she was in college sending her on a quest to help balance out her anxiety and find a lifestyle practice that was right for her.

“I studied Chinese medicine, yoga, massage, meditation, nutrition, Ayurveda, the works – initially for my own healing and then I realized there was a way out,” said Fletcher. “My personal journey then developed into a deep love and commitment for healing work and helping guide others in their healing journey.”

That journey ultimately lead Fletcher to attend an Ayurveda school for four years, while also spending one year in one of the most comprehensive Panchakarma centers in the U.S.

Ayurveda medicine is one of the world’s oldest medical systems that rely on a natural and holistic approach to mental and physical health. Or, as Fletcher puts it, “Ayurveda is self-knowledge for self-healing.”

Fletcher’s approach is holistic. She explains it as working with the emotional, physical, mental, and spiritual well-being of an individual. It’s the interception of life coach meets health coach.

“I look at somebody’s unique nature. How they move in the world, how they feel, what their emotional tendencies are, what their body type is, what cravings they have, relationships they had growing up – all these pieces help me to understand who they are as a unique person.”

From there she looks at the things that balance and aggravate their system, the things that support their optimal well-being and their body systems. Things like digestion, energy, sleep, vitality, aches, and pains.

“When somebody comes to me we dive in deep to understand someone’s unique journey – what is their natural state of existence and what has aggravated them in their life – work, relationships, environment, food, stress, trauma, and what’s not working or optimal,” adds Fletcher.

She goes on to add that she supports them through choices that they make every day. The process works to fine tune their instrument to live their best life. She gives recommendations of routine that include when to wake up, work out, and sleep, so that people are more in control.

Each person’s practice is unique to them with the goal to detox and rejuvenate their body where they get up every morning feeling energized and full of vitality with a clear purpose. The solution empowers the individual to take control of their life and support them to feel better in body, mind and soul.

Fletcher adds, “One of the best things Ayurveda does is help regulate the nervous system. It quiets the mind and calms the body so that the natural intelligence clears pathways to relax so that we can reconnect with the inner power and awareness. Self-care equals self-love. When we really tune in and care for ourselves we cultivate a field of awareness and love.”

For someone that needs to go deeper in his or her journey, Sattva Wellness also offers Panchakarma, which Fletcher says is her specialty.

“This is where all Ayurveda comes together and includes body work and having food made for you for consecutive days [visits]. You go through a deep detoxification and rejuvenation to clear out all the build-up for a deep, deep reset. Every day we’re working deeper and deeper in the system for two hours of personalized treatment. You go home renewed.”

While this kind of practice isn’t for any one specific type of ailment, Fletcher says that most of her patients have already started with some other type of treatment and the pathway to finding her typically comes through yoga.

And while Ayurveda isn’t exactly a household health word yet, Fletcher says that the practice is like where acupuncture used to be – nobody used to know what it was, but now it’s common everywhere.

That commonality was already present in South Lake Tahoe when she arrived, where she performed Ayurveda at Elevated Wellness before going on maternity leave.

After her son was born she took some time off to become a mom, but around the time when he was one year old, she felt her love calling and wanted to see clients again. But, she also wanted to make sure it fit with her new daily routine so she began looking at spaces.

“My hairdresser is next door and one day I noticed the space next to her,” said Fletcher. “I looked in the windows, called on the space and looked at it two days later, signed the lease one week later, then opened 1 month after that.”

She opened the doors of Sattva Wellness on July 1, 2023. In that time, she noted that she’s been treating previous clients as well as new, started a podcast, and is looking at doing free workshops and webinars, all while balancing being a present and active mom.

“The mountains have become my home and the people my community. Becoming a mom, this is where I’m raising my son. Just want to give back to the community what have studied and learned.”

Sattva Wellness Center is located at 100 McFaul Way, Suite E, in Zephyr Cove, NV. For more information visit them online at sattvawellnesscenter.com .