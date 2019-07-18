Lake Tahoe viewing parties for Manny Pacquiao vs. Keith Thurman

Manny Pacquiao (left) and Keith Thurman are set to square off Saturday in Las Vegas.

Two boxing titans are set to square off Saturday, July 20, in Las Vegas — but you don’t have to travel to Sin City to catch the action.

Both Harveys Lake Tahoe and MontBleu Resort Casino and Spa in Stateline are hosting viewing parties for the Manny Pacquiao vs. Keith Thurman fight.

Pacquiao, who at 40 years old is 10 years Thurman’s senior, is boxing’s only eight-division World Champion. He boasts a career record of 61-7-2. Thurman is the current welterweight WBA World Champ with a perfect career record of 29-0-0.

“This will be a sensational matchup between two great fighters and we’re looking forward to hosting this championship event,” Richard Sturm, president of Las Vegas Live Entertainment and Sports, said in a press release. “Fans have always enjoyed watching Pacquiao and Thurman compete in the ring and we are confident they will, once again, give boxing fans worldwide everything they’re expecting, and more.”

Fox Sports Pay-Per-View is carrying coverage of the fight from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Vegas.

Harveys and MontBleu will have the broadcasts at special viewing parties.

Harveys, at 18 U.S. 50 in Stateline, is hosting a viewing party in its outdoor arena — the same venue that hosts the annual summer concert series. Doors open at 4 p.m. and the viewing party officially starts at 5 p.m.

All ages are welcome at the event. Food and drinks will be available for purchase at the venue.

Tickets are $10 each and available at Harveys box office until 3 p.m. on the day of the event. They will be available at the venue after 3 p.m.

Across the highway at MontBleu, 55 U.S. 50, there will be a viewing party inside Blu Nightclub. Entry cost is $25, which includes a stadium style buffet.

Must be 21 years old or older.

Tickets are available online at Ticketmaster.com. The viewing party starts at 5 p.m.