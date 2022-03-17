Saturday storm could drop several inches of snow at Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A fast moving storm system will move across the region this weekend, bringing breezy winds with chances for rain and snow Saturday into Saturday evening, followed by chilly conditions with brisk northwest to north winds on Sunday.

The National Weather Service in Reno on Wednesday issued a special statement that said several inches of snow are possible for mountain passes at Lake Tahoe.

The service said the Tahoe Basin could expect 1-3 inches of snow, with 3-6 inches for the Sierra above 7,000 feet, with a foot not out of the question in localized areas. Less than 1 inch is projected for foothills of far western Nevada above 5,000 feet.

Southwest to west winds Saturday with peak gusts 30-40 mph for lower elevations, 40-50 mph in wind prone areas, and 55-75 mph for Sierra ridges are expected. Gusty winds are also expected for Sunday.

Saturday’s high will be around 43, dropping to the mid 20s overnight and likewise for Sunday.





The service said next week is likely to be dry and much warmer, with highs well into the 70s for lower elevations and 60s for Lake Tahoe.