Save Mart confirms new store in South Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Save Mart has confirmed plans for a new store in South Lake Tahoe, scheduled to open in 2026.

“We are thrilled to confirm we’re planning to open a state-of-the-art new store in South Lake Tahoe in 2026,” the company said. “Shoppers can look forward to the value, convenience and positive community impact our stores bring to the communities we serve.”

The company will release more details closer to the official groundbreaking.

According to Schottenstein Property Group’s site plans, Save Mart will be going in the old Rite-Aid location at 1020 Al Tahoe Blvd.

Site plans at 1020 Al Tahoe Blvd. Provided

Rite Aid closed on Dec. 10, 2023, after the Rite Aid Corporation filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

The Tribune will provide more information on the store’s opening as it gets closer.