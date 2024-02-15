Save money on utility bills at afternoon event

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Liberty is hosting an event this afternoon, Feb. 15, to help households save on their monthly energy bills.

Located at the South Lake Tahoe Library from 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m., both Spanish and English speaking representatives will be available to enroll households in financial assistance and energy saving programs, including California’s Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program.

Income eligibility is calculated off household size and monthly income.

Anyone who would like to apply for these programs is asked to bring:

Current energy bills (Liberty and/or Southwest Gas)

Proof of income for all household members, including: Proof of participation in CalFresh or CalWORKs (if enrolled); for household members 18+ claiming 0 income or undocumented income, please provide all income-related receipts, paystubs, letters, etc. for the past 30 days; SSI or SSDI (Social Security benefit letter or recent 30-day bank statement)

Proof of citizenship or lawful permanent residency and government issued photo ID: Birth certificate, passport, DD-214, “green card”, naturalization certificate; California ID, California Driver’s License, or US Passport

Participating utilities are Liberty, South Tahoe Refuse and South Tahoe Public Utility District.

Customer Care is available for questions by phone 800-782-2506 or via their website, libertyenergyandwater.com