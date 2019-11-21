Let the professionals handle Thanksgiving dinner; Several restaurants serving feasts around Lake Tahoe

Roasted whole turkey on a table with apple, pumpkin and figs for family Thanksgiving Holiday.

Getty Images

It’s that time of year to start preparing for Thanksgiving, and everything that goes along with it.

That could mean preparing food for hours for a grand feast. Trying to get that turkey cooked just right is always a challenge and who in the heck wants to do dishes and clean up?

Why not let the professionals take care of everything? Eating out on Thanksgiving may be unorthodox to some, but there are many restaurants in Lake Tahoe serving up dinner on the holiday.

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE

Edgewood Tahoe

Edgewood Tahoe at Stateline will celebrate Thanksgiving three ways — a buffet, casual sit-down and football watching party at its bar. There will be a gourmet buffet at the Edgewood Clubhouse featuring all of the holiday fixings. If you are looking for a casual sit-down dinner with the family, Edgewood Bistro will have you covered.

If your Thanksgiving traditionally revolves more around football, Brook’s Bar and Deck will be playing NFL matchups of the day with Thanksgiving-inspired food and drinks starting at 9 a.m. Brook’s has high-definition TVs throughout the restaurant that will be tuned to the games so you don’t miss a single play along with a game day menu specials. All the dinner venues at Edgewood have an impressive view of the Lake.

Beacon Bar and Grill

For those who are not turkey fans, Beacon Bar and Grill will be serving up a mustard crusted prime rib with au jus, roasted root veggies and blue cheese horseradish mash. The Beacon will also have a macadamia and coconut crusted sea bass with sea beans, roasted pineapple salsa, mashed sweet potato with ginger-lime beurre blanc. Mouth watering yet? The Beacon will still have the option open for those who want to stick with a traditional meal with a cider brined roasted turkey.

Riva Grill

Riva Grill will also have a traditional dinner available for $50 for adults on Thanksgiving day with options of turkey or ham as an entree. The Beacon, Riva Grill and Edgewood are intimately located near the water, so it’s perfect for out of town family or friends to get to experience the lake.

TRUCKEE

Bar of America

Bar of America will offer a familiar Thanksgiving feast with a special holiday menu in addition to their regular menu. With a set price for $46 for adults and for kids $28, dinner will be available from 1-9 p.m.

The main course will include slow roasted turkey with gravy, mashed potatoes, sun-dried cranberry and cornbread stuffing, green beans with applewood smoked bacon, butternut squash soup or house salad and a apple-cranberry compote.

Bar of America will offer two choices of dessert, warm french apple pie a la mode, with Hoch Family vanilla bean ice cream with caramel sauce drizzle or a warm pumpkin pie served with Hoch Family ice cream.

Olympic House

Try Thanksgiving Olympic style at Squaw Valley. Dinner will be served in the Olympic House at Bar One that has stunning views of Squaw Valley. There are reservations for 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. Each time has a 2-hour dinner window. There will be a complete Thanksgiving buffet with complimentary non-alcoholic beverages and coffee. Dinner prices range from $31-$69 for kids and adults.

NORTH SHORE

Garwoods Grill and Pier

Garwoods Grill and Pier in Carnelian Bay will be serving a traditional Thanksgiving meal at 1 p.m. along with its regular menu. They will serve adults for $49.90 and for kids under 10, dinner is $29.90. Garwoods will serve a choice of roasted butternut squash bisque with lavender-maple cream and holiday inspired salad.

They will, of course, have roasted turkey as an entree or a honey pineapple glazed ham with pecan and brown sugar mashed sweet potatoes with green beans, toasted almonds and applewood smoked bacon. Dessert is a warm french apple or pumpkin pie a la mode.

Lone Eagle Grille

For a fancy, elegant holiday meal, try the Lone Eagle Grille. If you don’t mind spending over $100 each for adult meal, the buffet will feature several options with just about anything you can think of ranging from Duck Confit Risotto to Prune Sauce Roasted Trout.

Remember to book reservations as soon as possible because they fill up quick. Casinos are always open, so if you find yourself out of luck for reservations at the restaurants, try one of the casinos.

While just a handful are listed, other restaurants that will be serving Thanksgiving dinner around the Lake include Jimmys at The Landing, Cold Water Brewery, Echo Restaurant in the Lake Tahoe Resort Hotel and Jakes on the Lake.