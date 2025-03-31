As environmental challenges mount and potential trade wars loom, prepare to shell out more for your favorite heart-healthy, energizing superfoods this spring!

While climate change continues to impact Northern/Central California this year, the cost of chocolate, coffee, fish, and strawberries may rise. Factors like drought and wildfires can reduce crop yields, limiting supply and pushing prices up. No doubt, poor air quality and water changes might affect the fishing industry, while rising tariffs could further complicate matters. That means it’s time to explore purchasing options for superfoods in the Tahoe region during a changing climate.

ü Chocolate: Dark chocolate is touted for its health benefits; including disease-fighting antioxidants and potential mood-boosting properties. Eating it In moderation helps manage coasts and maintain a balanced diets. Price Hike: Chocolate prices are influenced by cocoa bean tariffs and supply chain disruptions; droughts and flooding can affect high prices, too.

ü Coffee: Opt for locally sourced coffee or buying during online sales can help you save money while supporting local businesses. Freshly roasted coffee with its antioxidants (lose the sugar, cream, and whip) enhances your daily diet. Price Hike: Increased import duties can raise consumer prices. Coffee crops are sensitive to climate changes, which can lead to supply shortages.

ü Fish: Taking advantage of sales on fish at local grocery stores allows you to enjoy fresh, high-quality seafood while saving money. This practice ensures that you have access to healthy omega-3 fatty acids, which are beneficial for heart health and overall wellness. Price Hike: Increased costs due to tariffs can drive up retail prices. Stricter fishing regulations, polluted rivers and oceans, may limit supply, increasing costs.

ü Strawberries: Berries, low-cal, nutrient-rich gems are usually more affordable and flavorful during their peak season (May-June), allowing you to stock up on these when they’re at their best. Price Hike: Changes in immigration policy can affect labor availability for harvesting, driving up cost. Of course, wildfires, summer storms, and earthquakes can disrupt crop management.

Tip$ for Tahoe Area

Farmers’ Markets and Local Farms: Visit markets in Tahoe areas for fresh produce at lower prices. Bulk Buying: Buy superfoods like coffee and chocolate in bulk from wholesalers or co-op stores to save money. Seasonal Eating: Eat foods that are in season; this not only supports local agriculture but also reduces coats linked with transportation. Online shopping: Use online grocery services that specialize in organic or locally sourced products, which may offer competitive pricing compared to traditional grocery stores.

So, the anticipated price increases for these good-for-you superfoods due to climate change and trade wars could range from 10% to 30% depending on the day and item. But using green strategies this spring and summer can help you to enjoy these favorite eats without breaking the bank.

CAL OREY, M.A., is a bestselling author-novelist specializing in topics such as adventure, health, nutrition, and science. She holds a bachelor’s degree and master’s degree in English (Creative Writing) from San Francisco State University. Her books include the popular Healing Powers series, and Courage with Paws: The Heart of a Siamese Cat, (Book 2) Time-Traveling Tabby, and a thrilling co-authored sci-fi series–The Ghost Ships to be released this winter. She is a South Lake Tahoe local. Her website is http://www.calorey.com