Saving Lives, One Pet at a Time: The Village Pet Foundation’s Impact in the Tahoe Basin

For pet owners in the Tahoe Basin facing unimaginable choices between costly veterinary care and losing their companions, the Village Pet Foundation (VPF) is a lifeline. Since its founding in July 2023, this volunteer-run nonprofit has saved 120 pets—and counting—by providing funding for emergency veterinary care that prevents euthanasia. In just under a year, VPF has far surpassed its original goal, bringing relief and hope to families in need.

Operating across the Tahoe Basin and beyond, VPF partners with six veterinary clinics to fund critical treatments for animals at risk of being put down. The average cost per case is $2,000, a sum many pet owners simply cannot afford. Funding comes from thrift stores, community fundraisers, and private donations. The need is urgent—95% of the pets VPF assists would not have survived without this intervention.

Chairperson Pat Abbey, motivated by the overwhelming number of pets euthanized due to financial hardship, has vowed to never turn away an animal in need. As the demand for services grows, so does the foundation’s reach. For Abbey and her dedicated team, the impact of their work is evident in the lives they save. Every rescued pet represents a family kept whole. Among the stories that have recently come to light, three remarkable cases—Remmy, Stitch, and Gordo—stand out as powerful examples of survival, resilience, and the difference VPF is making.

VPF maintains a strict policy of protecting owner anonymity, ensuring that no names are disclosed in the following stories. This approach is designed to prevent hesitation in seeking assistance due to concerns about privacy or public exposure. VPF guarantees full confidentiality for every owner who reaches out for support.

Remmy: Once Cast Aside, Now a Woman’s Greatest Treasure

On June 20, 2024, Abbey received a call that would lead to one of the most miraculous rescues she’s ever encountered. A woman living in a broken-down RV at a landfill named Rachel called in desperation. Her dog, Remmy, was suffering from a prolapsed rectum—a life-threatening condition where internal organs protrude from the body. Rachel, already struggling with her own circumstances, had no way to afford the emergency care her dog needed. Time was running out, but Abbey immediately sprang into action.

Remmy’s journey began a year earlier, abandoned at the landfill, a feral dog left to fend for himself. Rachel watched Remmy desperately chase after the car as it drove away, disposing of him like trash. Despite his fear and reluctance to trust anyone, Rachel cared for him from a distance, bringing him food and water. After a year of patience, one day, Rachel opened the door to her RV to find Remmy sitting calmly at the bottom of the steps, looking at her. From that moment on, they were inseparable. Rachel knew that Remmy deserved a chance to survive. The connection between them was undeniable, and she was determined not to let her beloved dog suffer.

Upon receiving a picture of Remmy’s condition, Abbey recognized the severity of the situation. Remmy was 13 or 14 years old and had broken ribs from suspected abuse. The vet suggested euthanasia due to Remmy’s extensive injuries, Rachel refused to give up on her dog. She believed in his strength and begged Abbey to give him a chance.

With little more than a sliver of hope, Abbey arranged for Remmy to be rushed to a 24-hour vet in Reno. Rachel refused to leave his side, praying for a miracle. In the early morning hours, the vet called with astounding news: Remmy’s prolapsed rectum had spontaneously retracted, and there were no signs of infection or hemorrhaging. Remmy was recovering, and the prognosis had shifted from bleak to hopeful.

Despite their ongoing struggles, Remmy and Rachel remain at the landfill, but their bond is unbreakable. As Rachel explained, they were both “thrown away by society,” yet through divine intervention, they found each other and became stronger for it.

Stitch: Overcoming an Explosive Infection Against All Odds

When Stitch first arrived at VPF in January 2024, he was in critical condition. Severe periodontal disease had left his face swollen from infection, and immediate intervention was necessary. VPF stepped in, performing an extensive tooth extraction to relieve his pain and stop the infection in its tracks. Stitch recovered well, and life moved on—until a new, alarming development emerged.

His owner soon reached out to Abbey, concerned about a pus-filled blister forming on Stitch’s face. Initially, it seemed minor, but when it failed to heal, the situation took a dire turn. Practically overnight, the infection erupted, spreading from his mouth to his ear. What followed was one of the toughest battles VPF had ever faced.

Determined not to give up on Stitch, VPF launched an aggressive treatment plan. With each setback, the team fought alongside him, carefully excising dead tissue and hoping to halt whatever relentless infection was coursing through his tiny body. His resilience was nothing short of extraordinary—despite having just endured major dental surgery, Stitch refused to give in.

Then, after weeks of uncertainty, the tide finally turned. The infection weakened, antibiotics gained the upper hand, and Stitch’s body began to heal. It was a grueling fight, but he never wavered. Today, Stitch has made a full recovery and is once again thriving.

Gordo: The Power of Community Support

When a single mother of four young children found herself facing an emergency—her pit bull, Gordo, had swallowed a piece of clothing—she was at her wit’s end. Living paycheck to paycheck, she couldn’t afford the surgery Gordo desperately needed. For weeks, she struggled to find help, but every vet she turned to rejected her due to the lack of funds.

After hearing about Gordo’s condition, Abbey reached out to her network of partner vets and quickly arranged for surgery. “We had him in that day,” Abbey said. The surgery was successful, and Gordo made a full recovery. He was soon back home, thriving with his family.

In recounting Gordo’s story, Abbey emphasized that the pets VPF helps are not neglected—they are loved by families who simply lack the financial means to provide emergency care. Gordo’s recovery is a powerful reminder of the critical role VPF plays in supporting families who are doing their best but need a helping hand to keep their pets healthy and safe.

As the Village Pet Foundation continues to grow and save lives, Abbey’s message is clear: the work isn’t just about dramatic rescues but about supporting the everyday struggles of pet owners. The stories of Remmy, Stitch, and Gordo are just a few examples of how VPF is making a difference, one pet at a time. With the foundation’s reach expanding and more animals in need, community support is crucial to ensuring that pets like Remmy, Stitch, Gordo, and their families, get the second chances they deserve.

Village Pet Foundation has just introduced Virgil’s Happy Wheels – Keeping the Love Rolling, a new program providing mobility support for dogs with compromised hind limbs that might otherwise face euthanasia. The foundation will loan out dog wheelchairs and also offers them for purchase at a discounted price of $350. Each purchased wheelchair will feature a commemorative plaque honoring the donor, a beloved pet, or a special person.

To learn more and contribute, visit villagepetfoundation.org

Editor’s Note: This article originally appeared in the summer 2025 edition of Tahoe Magazine.