Savor the flavors of Incline Village, Crystal Bay at Restaurant Week

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – For one delectable week, the picturesque towns of Incline Village and Crystal Bay invite food lovers to embark on a culinary journey that celebrates the incredible talent of local chefs and eateries.

“Alibi prides itself in being a true Public House, anything we can do to be more involved in our community is welcome here,” said Sophia Guglin of Alibi Ale Works – Incline Public House. “We are so excited to be part of the first Incline Village Crystal Bay Restaurant Week to show off our culinary abilities!”

From April 15 to 21, the inaugural Incline Village Crystal Bay Restaurant Week will tantalize taste buds with delicious offerings throughout this charming Lake Tahoe community.

Local restaurants, cafes, bars, and food establishments are crafting special menus that spotlight their dishes, innovative culinary creations, and thirst-quenching libations.

Restaurant Week is sponsored by Inside Incline, which is owned by broker Sabrina Belleci.

Inside Incline “is excited to present the inaugural Incline Village Crystal Bay Restaurant Week, an immersive and celebratory event designed to showcase the unique culinary talents of our community. This week-long extravaganza will bring together local businesses, residents, and visitors in a culinary celebration highlighting the diverse flavors and vibrant spirit of Incline Village and Crystal Bay.”

From cozy cafes serving inspired fare to upscale eateries presenting multi-course dining experiences, Restaurant Week promises something for every palate and occasion. Guests can look forward to prix fixe menus, chef’s tasting selections, and unique pairings highlighting local and seasonal ingredients.

Beyond the delicious eats, Restaurant Week aims to foster a sense of community spirit. The association encourages people to explore new dining spots, revisit old favorites, and share this celebration with friends and family. It’s a chance to make new memories, and appreciate the incredible culinary talent in Incline Village and Crystal Bay.

There’s a diverse range of participating venues, including Alibi Ale Works – Incline Public House, Azzara’s, Big Water Grille, Bowl Incline, Crystal Bay Casino, Glasses Wine Bar, Gus’ Open Pit Barbecue, Happy Tiers Bakery and Cafe, Osteria Sierra, Rookies Sports Bar and Grill, The Soule Domain, Sunshine Deli and Catering, and Susie Scoops.

The inaugural Incline Village Crystal Bay Restaurant Week invites food enthusiasts to embark on a delectable adventure and discover the rich flavors that make this lakeside destination extraordinary.

There are four offering a complete dinner.

Alibi Ale Works – Incline Public House has a dinner menu for $35. It includes an Alibi draft beer; and a starter of mustache pretzel with beer cheese and mustard, or fresh pico de gallo and bean salad with tortilla chips; and an entree of wagyu birra street tacos or pesto chicken sandwich; or an entree for two of Italian cub pizza, or forager mushroom pizza; and Bella’s carrot cake with lemon mascarpone.

Alibi is one of the participating restaurants. Robert Galloway/Tahoe Daily Tribune

It is located at 931 Tahoe Blvd., Incline Village.

For more information on Alibi Ale Works – Incline Public House, go to https://alibialeworks.com/incline-public-house/

Big Water Grille is offering a tasting menu for $55. It includes a starter of Korean fried cauliflower gochugaru chili with sesame and green onion, or ahi tuna poke sesame with soy, ginger with wasabi crème fraîche and wonton chips, or Caesar salad hearts of romaine with Parmesan crisp, garlic croutons and lemon zest; and a main course of miso-glazed pan seared salmon coconut basmati rice, asparagus and blistered Campari tomatoes, or braised beef short rib manchego polenta with roasted broccolini, crispy shallots and pan jus, or grilled chicken risotto wild mushrooms with truffle oil, parmesan and fried leeks; and a dessert of warm blondie à la mode vanilla ice cream, toffee chips and caramel, or flourless chocolate torte orange with crème anglaise and candied orange.

It is located at 341 Ski Way, Incline Village.

For more information on Big Water Grille, go to https://www.bigwatergrille.com

Crystal Bay Steak and Lobster House’s Chef Travis Kroell presents a three-course pre-fixe menu for $75. It includes an appetizer of snow crab cluster with roasted jalapeno elote; and an entree of crispy duck breast with wild rice, charred arugula, marcona almonds, black current and ginger sauce; and bourbon brown sugar creme brûlée for dessert.

It is located at 14 State Highway 28 in Crystal Bay.

For more information on Crystal Bay Steak and Lobster House, go to https://www.crystalbaycasino.com/the-steak-lobster-house-restaurant/

Even though The Soule Domain is in Kings Beach, it has a delectable Restaurant Week tasting menu.

The Soule Domain’s tasting menu for two people costs $80. It includes an appetizer of shrimp scampi sauteed with lemon garlic butter, Parmesan and green onion, or Korean shrimp sauteed with jalapenos, gochujang miso ponzu, green onion and sesame; and the soup of the day; and an entree of petrale sole panko roasted with braised leeks, rosemary, shiitakes and Meyer lemon garlic butter, or fettuccine with shrimp sauteed with fresh basil, tomatoes, lemon garlic butter, Parmesan and green onion, or organic chicken panko roasted with shiitakes, grain mustard, shallots, garlic butter and capers, or pork tenderloin pan roasted with fresh tarragon, shallots, red wine and garlic butter; and warm bread pudding with pineapple, walnuts and raisins ala mode.

To book a table, go to https://souledomain.com/book-a-table/

It is located at 9983 Cove Street.

For more information, go to https://souledomain.com

For a complete list of participating restaurants and their special offerings, visit https://ivcba.org/ivcb-restaurant-week/

Bon appétit!