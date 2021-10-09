SB 436 will help Nevada students at Tahoe receive in-state tuition for LTCC
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Sen. Brian Dahle on Thursday announced that Gov. Gavin Newsom signed Senate Bill 436 into law, allowing students who reside in Nevada communities within the Tahoe Basin receive in-state tuition at Lake Tahoe Community College.
SB 436 removes the sunset date in current law, authorizing Lake Tahoe Community College to waive non-resident tuition fees and claim apportionment for 200 students that reside in the Nevada communities of Incline Village, Kingsbury, Round Hill, Skyland, Stateline or Zephyr Cove, thereby making the authorization permanent.
“Students should have access to college and employment training opportunities closest to them,” Dahle said. “This is a common sense solution benefitting the entire Tahoe Basin community and making it easier for students to pursue their studies.”
LTCC is a source of regional pride, and is the only public institution of higher education serving the workforce development needs of the Lake Tahoe Basin. The next nearest community college is 25 miles away in Nevada; an hour drive and subject to extreme weather conditions.
This new law ensures that residents of the Tahoe Basin Nevada can continue to have affordable access to the programs and courses provided at LTCC.
SB 436 will become effective Jan. 1, 2022.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Impact of forest thinning on wildfires creates divisions
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Firefighters and numerous studies credit intensive forest thinning projects with helping save communities like those recently threatened near Lake Tahoe in California and Nevada, but dissent from some environmental advocacy groups is…