SB 436 will help Nevada students at Tahoe receive in-state tuition for LTCC

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Sen. Brian Dahle on Thursday announced that Gov. Gavin Newsom signed Senate Bill 436 into law, allowing students who reside in Nevada communities within the Tahoe Basin receive in-state tuition at Lake Tahoe Community College.

SB 436 removes the sunset date in current law, authorizing Lake Tahoe Community College to waive non-resident tuition fees and claim apportionment for 200 students that reside in the Nevada communities of Incline Village, Kingsbury, Round Hill, Skyland, Stateline or Zephyr Cove, thereby making the authorization permanent.

“Students should have access to college and employment training opportunities closest to them,” Dahle said. “This is a common sense solution benefitting the entire Tahoe Basin community and making it easier for students to pursue their studies.”

LTCC is a source of regional pride, and is the only public institution of higher education serving the workforce development needs of the Lake Tahoe Basin. The next nearest community college is 25 miles away in Nevada; an hour drive and subject to extreme weather conditions.

This new law ensures that residents of the Tahoe Basin Nevada can continue to have affordable access to the programs and courses provided at LTCC.





SB 436 will become effective Jan. 1, 2022.