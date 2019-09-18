Scaggs brings blues to MontBleu

Boz Scaggs will play Saturday at MontBleu.

Provided

Prepare to get “lowdown” with Boz Scaggs this Saturday.

The 1960s and ’70s rock and blues legend is performing at MontBleu Resort Casino & Spa at 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21.

This show is exactly one year since the last time Scaggs performed at MontBleu.

William Royce “Boz” Scaggs gained notoriety in the 1960s as the guitarist of the Steve Miller Band.

He struck out on his own in the 1970s and had success with his 1976 album Silk Degrees. That album spent 115 weeks on the charts and had three hits; “Lowdown,” “Lido Shuffle,” and “It’s Over.”

His music combines rock ’n’ roll with a jazz, blues feel that transcends time.

Between his time with the Steve Miller Band and his solo career, Scaggs has released over 20 albums.

Scaggs is continuing to make music, with his most recent album, “Out of the Blues,” being released in 2018. According to an interview Scaggs did with NPR, part of his inspiration for this album was losing his home to the 2017 Napa fire. Scaggs lost every handwritten lyric he’d ever written in the fire.

“Music has been a constant companion and I’m feeling more free with it than ever,” Scaggs said in a press release. “I feel like I’ve found my voice through all these years, and I’ve gotten closer to where I want to be with my approach.”

Tickets are still available through Ticketmaster.com.