Schmitz appointed by Washoe County to fill open seat on IVGID board

Sara Schmitz

Provided

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The Washoe County Board of Commissioners made a decision that the Incline Village General Improvement District Board of Trustees wasn’t able to make.

Washoe commissioners appointed Sara Schmitz to fill the empty IVGID seat on the board that was abandoned by Phil Horan when he moved out of the area.

Schmitz was selected from a pool of eight candidates. She will serve the final 11 months of the term until the next election in November.

Schmitz appeared on every commissioner’s secret ballots and was a unanimous decision.

Residents Frank Wright received three votes and Michaela Tonking had two votes.

Washoe commissioner Vaughn Hartung watched IVGID’s attempt to fill the seat and was frustrated when the trustees could not come to a consensus. He also shared some thoughts about how the meeting began.

“It was very unsettling watching the meeting and hearing the chairwoman (Kendra Wong) start the meeting by saying they probably wouldn’t come to a decision,” Hartung told the audience.

After her appointment, Schmitz was emotional.

“I would like to thank all of you,” Schmitz told the board with tears in her eyes, “and all the people who have worked so hard acting on my behalf. I will do my best to uphold all these wonderful things that were said.”