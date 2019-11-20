LTUSD board discusses ideal superintendent candidate

The LTUSD Board tell consultants from Leadership Associates what their ideal candidate looks like.

Laney Griffo / Tahoe Daily Tribu

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Lake Tahoe Unified School District board members met with consultants this week about the search for the district’s new superintendent.

The district has hired Leadership Associates, an executive search firm, to help with the search.

Board members held a special meeting on Monday, Nov. 18, to discuss search parameters with Leadership Associates consultants Rich Fischer and Rich Thome.

Fischer and Thome asked members what their ideal candidate would look like. The overwhelming consensus was someone who will collaborate with the community, is innovative and transparent.

When asked about what kind of experience the candidate should have, most members felt that the candidate should have experience with education but doesn’t necessarily need to have been a superintendent before.

“I don’t want to exclude anyone because they don’t have four years of experience or anything like that,” Board President Larry Reilly said to Fischer.

Boardmember Troy Matthews also said he wants someone who is honest, has integrity and is “above reproach.”

Fischer asked if there were any other personality traits that are important, like a sense of humor.

“Well, I’m the funniest one here, I really don’t want competition,” Reilly jokingly said.

However, board member Brandi Bannister said that an important trait is someone who has an appreciation for nature.

Fischer and Thome also asked the board about the strengths and challenges of the district.

The board gave a lot praise to the district’s staff and teachers, as well as, partnerships with the community.

When asked about challenges, Matthews said, “I’m afraid people will see Tahoe in the job description and think it’s going to be an easy gig.”

One of the biggest challenges was the budget shortage which has led to deferred building maintenance and unfilled staff positions.

Board member Bonnie Turnbull also pointed out that the district has had a “significant amount of conflict,” in the last year.

On Tuesday, Nov 19, Fischer, Thome and the board will spend the day meeting with community members getting their input on important qualities. That evening, there will be an open forum for the community on the topic.

There is also an online survey for the community that will close on Friday, Nov. 22.

“The more the community is involved, the better they feel about the decision,” Fischer told the board.

The application deadline is Jan. 16 then on Feb. 3 the board will review applications.

Interviews will begin Monday, Feb. 10.

To see updates on the search, visit http://www.ltusd.org/superintendent_search.