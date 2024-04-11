School Board incumbent Jeff Church at odds with one challenger, praises the other

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – Multi-millionaire, incumbent, and controversial School District Trustee Jeff Church calls one opponent a liar and sings the praises of his other challenger for the District A seat, which includes Incline Village.

Since 2021, Church has been involved with 26 open meeting law complaints and six lawsuit actions against the district costing $345,000, according to the Washoe County School District, although Church claims this is inaccurate.

At Church’s insistence, the district recently allocated $500,000 to fund outside legal counsel to defend the district against lawsuits, complaints, and other actions directly related to Church.

Church’s challengers are Christine Hull and Stephanie Flores.

Hull is an educator and currently Nevada Center for Civic Engagement Program Director. Church said Hull falsely accused him on her campaign website.

The statement was removed. It read:

“I remember, very clearly as the chair of the Washoe County School District Zoning Advisory Committee where I was presenting to the Board of Trustees about some boundary changes needed to relieve an overcrowded school while giving the presentation, one of the trustees, our trustee for District A here in South Meadows area said in the public meeting, ‘I’ve been to that school. The classrooms are not overcrowded. The students are doing great and seem happy,’ alluding to an assumption that building a new school and relieving overcrowding was unnecessary.”

“I have to be honest; in that moment, I remember sitting there at a loss for words. I thought to myself, ‘Do you not understand that education is more than that? That is how we run a school, deliver education, and deliver a fair and equitable education to all our students; there is so much more to them than, well, ‘Let’s make kids happy’.”

Church said Hull attacked him on her website, and she has yet to apologize.

“When you attack me with false information, I take that personally,” Church said. “It said trustee for District A, that’s me. She quoted me word for word, but nothing like that happened …. I have voted consistently with the board on zoning, I have not voted against the board on any zoning issues. It’s a fabrication.”

Hull said Church made the statement a few years ago during a question-and-answer portion of the school board meeting. Hull has been asked to provide the video and has not done it as of press time.

“What he (Church) said was those classrooms were not overcrowded, which was true,” Hull said. “They had several mobile units on the basketball court.”

Hull did not say Church voted against any zoning issues.

Hull said this was a defining moment since school is more than classroom-to-teacher ratio. It has many elements to it. This is when Hull decided to run for office.

“We had a misunderstanding on it,” Hull said. “I rewrote my story in a different way” on my campaign website.

On April 9, Hull was asked again for the video confirming the incident she quoted Church occurred. Hull’s response was, “I haven’t looked. I shared a memory but decided to go with different messaging on the site and pulled that part of the story.”

Church called his other challenger “wonderful”. He praised Flores for being a foster parent. Flores is also an emergency room and intensive care nurse.

“I think she’s highly qualified because I’ve talked to her … she’s sharp, she represents the moderate viewpoint, and her fostering children is certainly an admirable quality of giving back,” Church said of Flores.

Church is opposed to closing Incline Middle School.

“In my opinion, all school board races affect Incline as we will likely vote on the future of Incline Middle School,” Church said. “I think that is a key campaign issue.”

Among many reasons, Church said there’s no plan B.

“If enrollment increases and private schools fold, what are we going to do if we give that school away?” Church said.

Church said the board uses “re-purpose” when referring to Incline Middle School. He said it “really means sell.”

In addition, experts tell him it is inappropriate to mix young teenagers with elementary or high school students, Church said.

Incline Village sends much more money down the hill in taxes than they ever get back, Church said.

“You don’t pull the tail on the tiger,” Church said referring to the Incline Village residents. “These folks, many are affluent and involved in the community … they have even discussed forming their own school district. Don’t provoke them. They might form their own school district and donations might dry up. They might take kids out of the school district.”

Church said his education, military, and law enforcement backgrounds make him a better candidate than Hull.

“Overall, I represent transparency and openness at WCSD and the false attacks are politically motivated,” Church said. “I match my education (two degrees), military and law enforcement careers vs. candidate Hull anytime. As a retired USAFR lieutenant colonel and Reno police sergeant, I’m the ‘get er done’ best choice.”

Church emphasized his astute financial skills.

“They should vote for me because I stand by my record of being fiscally responsible and promoting agenda items to improve the quality of education,” Church said. “Without a conservative like me on the board a curtain of non-transparency and darkness will descend on the school district. In other words, I am the thin blue line between transparency and secrecy.”

When asked about his significant candidate’s financial disclosure statement, Church was unassuming. He listed 11 rental properties in addition to other sources of income.

Then Church was asked if he was worth more than $5 million.

“I’m not bragging, I’ve done some pretty good investments,” said Church who is self-made. “…. I don’t need the money, I do it because I care.”

Church said he owns a Washoe County property worth millions of dollars because of its potential.

Church said he lives frugally. He lives in a little townhouse with a view, drives an economy car, and has a truck.

“I started investing in property in 1980s when I was in college,” Church said. “I started with a trailer to live in when I went to college rather than rent. I sold that for a profit and built up from there.”

Church said that speaks well to his financial abilities since the school district budget is more than $1 billion.

To learn more about candidate Church, go to https://watchdogjeff.com/