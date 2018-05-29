Douglas County School Board shoots for higher ‘hope’ scores

Increasing hope, the true definition of success, and how to become better teachers were all points of discussion Tuesday, May 22, at the Douglas County School Board meeting.

Board members discussed how they could affect the emotional wellbeing of Douglas County students in their capacities as educators.

One topic of discussion was the biggest challenge the board faced, which board member Linda Gilkerson said was gaining the confidence of the community.

They discussed what "success" looks like in the eyes of educators, of parents and of children, and how they could look into bringing those ideas together.

“We need to shoot for higher hope scores. If a child feels like there’s no hope for them in their schools, they’ll shut down. It’s our duty to help them feel hopeful about their education. ”



— Linda Gilkerson,School board member Recommended Stories For You

"To some people, that means getting into college, but for others, it means something else entirely," Gilkerson said. "What we do know is, when we assume kids won't be successful, they won't. Our job is to make them believe in themselves."

The board also talked about training involving safety in schools, and how expanding social and emotional learning through high school could help keep our schools safer.

A recent study found that violent children involved in school shootings aren't being bullied, but they are lonely, said Gilkerson.

"How kids feel about hope is a measure of their wellbeing," she said. "We need to shoot for higher hope scores. If a child feels like there's no hope for them in their schools, they'll shut down. It's our duty to help them feel hopeful about their education. One of the things we could do is to make sure everything a student excels at is on display when you walk into the school, alongside the sports trophies."