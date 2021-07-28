School district hosts hiring event Thursday in Incline
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Washoe County School District this week is hosting a hiring event in Incline Village.
The school district is recruiting for some critical need positions in housekeeping, transportation, substitute teacher services and more.
The event will be held from 3-6 p.m. Thursday, July 29, at Incline Elementary School located at 915 Northwood Boulevard.
Human Resources will be at the event to assist applicants and answer questions.
To see a complete list of available positions, visit https://www.washoeschools.net/Page/1034.
For more information, contact HR Manager Caty Delone at catherine.delone@washoeschools.net or 775-348-0321.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
School district hosts hiring event Thursday in Incline
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Washoe County School District this week is hosting a hiring event in Incline Village.