Schools closed, thousands still without power at Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The winter storm caused life to pause for thousands at Lake Tahoe, as residents lost power, school was canceled and snow fell for most of the day on Tuesday.

Snow blankets the power lines as thousands are still without power.

According to the National Weather Service Reno Office, most of the basin received 3-5 feet of snow with Mt. Rose topping out at about 6 feet.

In the last 24 hours, Heavenly Mountain Resort received 25 inches, Mt. Rose 48 inches, and after receiving 3.5 feet, Homewood Mountain Resort announced the mountain will open on Wednesday.

This storm has been referred to by “Bankston” by several outlets and more snow is in the way.

The NWS issued a winter storm warning that goes into effect at 1 p.m. Wednesday and lasts through 10 a.m. Thursday.

During that time, NWS is calling for 8 to 16 inches in the basin and 1-2 feet above 7,000 feet.

Lake Tahoe Unified School District and Lake Tahoe Community College both canceled school and activities on Wednesday and Incline Village Schools will be holding classes remotely.

Thousands of Liberty Utility customers are still without power. As of 8:50 a.m., 8,623 customers are powerless, which accounts for 35.5% of their customers.

A spokesperson for the company told the Tribune they are meeting this morning and will be able to provide a status update after.

NV Energy customers regained power after the Tuesday morning outage and are not currently experiencing any outages.

Douglas County Schools are open Wednesday.

Mount Rose Highway is still closed and Highway 89 at Emerald Bay has also been closed. All other major roadways have chain controls in place for all vehicles without 4-wheel drive