Schools open Tuesday, but will run on a delayed schedules

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Students are headed back to school on Tuesday, Jan. 17, but most school districts are running on a delayed schedule.

Lake Tahoe Unified School District schools will be open but will start with a two hour delay.

“Our amazing LTUSD crew spent yesterday preparing our campuses for business,” the district said on Facebook. “However, as we were assessing our roads early this morning, we felt it was best to call for a two hour delay today. Please note when we have a two hour delay, we still have a productive day of learning at school, along with warm meals and social opportunities for students. We hope to see all of our students today for 4.5 hours.”

Douglas County schools are operating on a 90-minute delayed start and lake bus routes will utilize main stops.

Due to hazardous road conditions throughout Washoe County, all district schools will operate with a two hour delay. Winter bus stops are in effect.

The Tahoe Truckee Unified School District is open Tuesday with no restrictions.