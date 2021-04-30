Science institute brings back summer camps

TINS offers a three day backpacking camp for older kids. / Provided/ TINS



INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The Tahoe Institute for Natural Science will resume its popular Summer Camp program in 2021.

Last year, traditional camps were canceled due to COVID-19, and instead offered single-pod programs. For 2021, TINS will return to larger camps, to serve more families and a more inclusive segment of the community.

“Science has shown again and again the health and developmental benefits of spending time immersed in nature,” says TINS Co-Founder and Executive Director Will Richardson in a press release. “And last year many kids were deprived of that. They were also deprived of socializing with other kids their age. These camps not only help kids reconnect with nature, but also each other, and are a great way to make friends in a fun setting.”

The four- and five-day programs are offered throughout the Tahoe region for kids aged 6-12. This year, TINS is adding a three-day mini Bug Camp in Truckee.

There are also three-day backpacking camps offered in partnership with the Tahoe Rim Trail Association, for kids aged 12-16.

Each day is filled with character and team building experiences that teach both science and wilderness skills.

For more information, visit http://www.tinsweb.org/nature-camps