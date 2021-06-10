Science institute member embarks on ’Bird-A-Thon’ fundraiser
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — A member of the Tahoe Institute for Natural Science is taking the “Tahoe Big Year” to another level with her “Bird-A-Thon” fundraiser.
Lynn Harriman will be walking the entire 170-mile Tahoe Rim Trail this summer and asking for pledges for each bird species she spots along the way.
She did the same thing in 2018, spotting 80 different species and raised nearly $6,000.
“I believe in the power of TINS to change our world,” said Harriman in a press release. “Their education programs in our local schools, their ongoing research, citizen science and outreach to the communities surrounding Lake Tahoe are making a difference. I want to continue to be a part of that success. Being a TINS member, you will always learn something new, see something amazing and meet great people. It’s not too late to join the Tahoe Big Year and start your own bird list now.”
For this year’s Bird-A-Thon, Harriman is splitting the trail into 14 shorter sections and she’s inviting other TINS members to join her on certain outings. To register, email Harriman at lynnhxsc@gmail.com and RSVP the following dates:
June 20 – Barker Pass to Ward Creek (Full day/12 miles)
June 27 – Page Meadows Hike (Morning/3 miles)
July 1 – Marlette Creek to Snow Valley Peak (Full Day/10.6 miles)
July 15 – Burton Creek State Park Hike to Antone Meadows (Logistics TBD)
July 18 – Incline Lake to Rose Knob (Full Day/8 miles)
Support for Harriman and TINS can be made by pledging a donation for the Bird-A-Thon. A pledge of even 10 cents per bird species can help, or flat donations are also accepted.
For more information, visit: http://www.tinsweb.org/tbybirdathon.
