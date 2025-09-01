Scott Bensing joins Tahoe Fund Board of Directors

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – The nonprofit Tahoe Fund announced that Scott Bensing, a U.S. Navy veteran with over 15 years of experience on Capitol Hill, has joined its Board of Directors. A high-ranking former Republican senior staff member, Bensing’s service has spanned the U.S. House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate and included developing federal policy and navigating legislative and regulatory challenges. As a board member, he will support the Tahoe Fund’s mission of improving the Lake Tahoe environment for all to enjoy.

“Scott’s extensive experience in developing public policy and navigating the legislative process, his passion for Tahoe, and his long-standing commitment to community service make him an outstanding addition to the Tahoe Fund Board,” said Tahoe Fund Board Chair Verdi DiSesa. “We are grateful to work alongside him as we continue to seek out and fund environmental projects that will prevent catastrophic wildfire, improve the health of the Lake, and make it easier for people to get around, enjoy and take care of Tahoe.”

Bensing’s Capitol Hill experience began when he was a naval officer working as a congressional liaison officer to the U.S. Navy Secretary. As a civilian, he worked as Chief of Staff for the U.S. Senator John Ensign, and as Executive Director of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, prior to starting SB Strategic Consulting, Inc. in 2009. He was instrumental in developing the legislation that has brought billions in public funding to Tahoe.

Heavily involved in community efforts throughout his home state of Nevada, Bensing was appointed to serve on the Board of Directors of the Tahoe Transportation District by Governor Joe Lombardo. He is also a past Chairman of the Nevada Military Support Alliance and currently serves on the board of PTSDNOW! and the Military Officers Association of America, Incline Village Chapter.

“The Tahoe Fund has had a tremendous impact as it relates to improving the beauty and experience of Lake Tahoe, and I’m happy to help contribute to its future efforts,” said Bensing. “I look forward to finding opportunities to leverage my professional expertise and passion in conjunction with a prestigious Board to benefit everyone who lives, works and visits this special place.”

Bensing holds a B.S. degree in Political Science from the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, MD, and a Masters degree in Public Administration from The American University in Washington, D.C.

Learn more about the Tahoe Fund and its board of directors at http://www.tahoefund.org .