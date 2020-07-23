Art studio hosts fundraiser for LTCC equality scholarship

Scott Forrest with Connie Clark of the Tahoe Art League.

Provided

Make Tahoe Records will be at Scott Forrest Fine Art Studio from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 25, to support the Lake Tahoe Pride Lake Tahoe Community College Foundation Equality Scholarship.

Make Tahoe Records will be featuring an exhibit of “Freshly Groomed Vinyl,” a curated collection including new releases from alternative artists and reissues of classics.

Meet local abstract expressionist artist, President of the Tahoe Art League and Board Member of the Tahoe Arts Alliance, Scott Forrest, while learning about the local art community.

Lake Tahoe Pride is committed to diversity and cares strongly about equal rights striving to promote tolerance, education, and communication about issues that affect the community.

Lake Tahoe Pride established the annual Equality Scholarship offered at LTCC in 2013 and has awarded the scholarship to two students per year.

Sheilah Boothby from Make Tahoe has coordinated “Love is A National Treasure,” the Tahoe Pride Art Show, two years in a row. Scott Forrest Fine Art Studio hosted the 2019 event. Due to the pandemic, the fundraising efforts this year will be a “Saturday Show of Support” done through the sale of new, vinyl records.

They will be available in the studio or can be ordered online for shipping or contactless pick up or delivery at MakeTahoeRecords.com. A portion of the proceeds from all vinyl sales that day will be donated to the scholarship. You can also donate directly to the scholarship at http://www.ltcc.edu/giving/donate/scholarships.php.

Click “Donate Now” and select Equality Scholarship.

Make Tahoe Records is the online and pop-up vinyl shop of MakeTahoe.com. Their mission is to offer new music from alternative and independent artists. The “Saturday Show of Support” project began with a joint fundraiser with Keynote Used Records and Books to benefit KRLT FM. The group encourages local musical artists to email info@maketahoe.com or call 530-539-4312 if they have a product that they would like featured in the “Freshly Groomed Vinyl” exhibit.

Scott Forrest Fine Art Studio supports local nonprofits and community organizations by presenting exhibits that bring awareness to causes that benefit the community.

It is located at 2572 Lake Tahoe Blvd, South Lake Tahoe, Calif. For more information, visit ScottForrestArt.com or call 310-213-3333.