Art studio hosts Rasjad Hopkins’ oil painting exhibit

Emerald Bay by Rasjad Hopkins.

Scott Forest Fine Art Studio has a new exhibit of oil paintings by Rasjad Hopkins. The exhibit begins Saturday, Sept. 19 with viewings from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.. The exhibit runs through Oct. 30.

Hopkins’ oil paintings include several of Lake Tahoe and around the basin.

“Rasjad Hopkins has been influencing the creative market for decades. An artist, publisher, author, gallery director and former owner of some of the most influential galleries in the United States, Hopkins has truly made his mark,” said Ashley Sorenson of Main Street Gallery in a press release. “Now a full-time painter, he devotes his time to the creation of serene original landscapes, bringing both a sense of calm and natural balance into form.”

Past exhibits and fundraisers at Scott Forrest Fine Art Studio have included Black Ice Theatre Co., KRLT FM, Tahoe Art League, Tahoe Arts Alliance, and “Love is a National Treasure”, a fundraiser for the Lake Tahoe Pride Equality Scholarship offered at Lake Tahoe Community College. Scott Forrest Fine Art Studio is located at 2572 Lake Tahoe Blvd, South Lake Tahoe, CA.

For more information, visit ScottForrestArt.com or call 310-213-3333.