Search called off for missing boater at Lake Tahoe

A search for a 29-year-old New Jersey man who went missing during a boating trip last weekend at Lake Tahoe has been suspended by the US Coast Guard Station.

Officials said the search involved game wardens from the Nevada Department of Wildlife, along with boats from several other agencies including the South Lake Tahoe Police Department, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and Coast Guard.

The Coast Guard received a call at about 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 10, of a boat spotted drifting in the vicinity of Glenbrook, Nev., near the East Shore.

The South Lake Tahoe Police Department reported that the vessel had been rented by Ryan Normoyle, of Closter, N.J., at 11 a.m. that morning and was scheduled to return at 1 p.m.

Multiple agencies searched the area Sunday afternoon and Monday but were unable to locate Normoyle.

“At this point the search shifts from search and rescue to a recovery,” said Game Warden Captain Brian Bowles in the press release. “Obviously, our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends at this time.”

Authorities are still trying to determine how Normoyle became separated from his boat.

“We don’t know if he left the boat to go for a swim or was somehow ejected from the boat,” said Bowles. “Tragedies like this are why we always recommend never boating alone and wearing a life jacket whenever you’re out on the water. You just never know what can happen.”