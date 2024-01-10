UPDATE: Victim of Palisades Tahoe avalanche identity released

Update at 7:10 p.m.

Placer County Sheriff Office identified the victim of today’s avalanche as Kenneth Kidd, 66, who is a resident of both Point Reyes and the Truckee Tahoe area.

“Our heart felt condolences go out to the family and friends of Mr. Kidd during this difficult time,” PCSO said in a statement.



Update at 4:00 p.m.

Sergeant David Smith with the Placer County Sheriff’s Office reported the deceased individual was a male at a press conference this afternoon.

The agency will not release the identity until the medical examiner has concluded a report.

Michael Gross, vice president of mountain operations at Palisades Tahoe, added both the deceased victim and injured victim were out-of-area guests, and both were buried.

Gross says an additional two skiers were caught in the avalanche, but did not mention if those individuals sustained injuries.

However, a release from the resort after the conference states three skiers sustained non-life threatening injuries, in addition to the one fatality, and were released after initial treatment.

The Mountain Operations VP confirms this was the first day the KT-22 lift opened and says it is normal to open the lift on days with heavy snow. He listed multiple safety measures taken since Sunday, including patrol, markings, and assessments to make sure everything was safe.

The KT-22 lift stopped operating after the avalanche. Kayla Anderson / Special to the Tribune

Palisades Tahoe President Dee Byrne said at the conference, “This is a very sad day for my team and everyone here,” and explains the situation is dynamic as they continue investigating.

But the first thing on Byrne’s mind, she lists are guests, team members, employees and the community.

“The first thing we do in a circumstance like this,” Byrne said, “is really take care of our people.”

The resort has not mentioned when it plans on reopening.

Update at 2:00 p.m.

The Placer Country Sheriff’s Office reports one dead and one injured in the avalanche.

Officers report no other missing persons at this time.

According to the agency, the avalanche debris field is approximately 150 feet wide, 450 feet long and 10 feet deep.

In addition to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office, the Olympic Valley Fire Department, Palisades Tahoe, and Tahoe Nordic Search and Rescue assisted with the search.

According to a post on Palisades Tahoe’s social media, today was the first day KT-22 opened.

NEW TERRAIN OPENING! ⛷️🏂 Mark your calendars for this Wednesday and enjoy turns on the legendary terrain of KT-22 and Scott Chair. #palisadesops pic.twitter.com/vjR3i3nIwd — Palisades Tahoe Mtn Ops (@palisadesops) January 9, 2024

A Tribune reporter on the ground reports much of the resort grounds are empty at this time.

Update at 1:30 p.m.

Placer County Sheriff Sgt. David Smith says there are no reports of anyone missing midday.

“They don’t believe at this point in time that anybody’s trapped,” he said, but notes the situation is fluid.

Responding agencies are working to provide an update at 2:30 p.m.

Original story

PALISADES TAHOE RESORT, Calif. – Palisades Patrol and Mountain Operations Team is currently conducting a search following an avalanche that occurred around 9:30 a.m. The avalanche impacted the Palisades side of the resort above the GS Gulley area of KT-22.

An avalanche occurred on the Palisades side of Palisades Tahoe above the GS gulley area of KT-22 around 9:30 am.

Palisades Tahoe has closed both sides of the mountain for the day, according to their post on X, formerly called Twitter.

The Placer County Sheriff’s office is responding to the incident.

At approximately 9:30am today at Palisades Tahoe, an avalanche occurred on the Palisades side, specifically above the GS gully area of KT-22. Our Patrol and mountain operations teams are performing a search at this time. Both sides of our mountain will be closed for the day. pic.twitter.com/SpvwoUAsn9 — Palisades Tahoe (@palisadestahoe) January 10, 2024

This is a developing story. The Tribune will provide updates as they become available.

Katelyn Welsh, Kayla Anderson, Laney Griffo, Ashleigh Goodwin, Zoe Meyer, Audrey Ryan, and The Associated Press contributed to this report.