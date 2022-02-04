 Search for missing hiker a success | TahoeDailyTribune.com
Search for missing hiker a success

Staff Report
A hiker texted his brother asking for help.
Provided/ WCSO

On Tuesday, Feb. 2, a 23-year old male set out for a hike on the Spooner Lake Trailhead around 3:40 p.m. The following morning, the hiker’s brother received a text that the hiker needed help.

Acting on the theory that the hiker might be lost, and likely under-equipped for the overnight freezing temperatures, a multi-agency search party was formed to try and locate the hiker.

Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Specialized Vehicle Unit, RAVEN, the Washoe County Sheriff’s Hasty Team, Incline Patrol deputies, along with Douglas County and Carson City Search and Rescue teams, worked in tandem to find the hiker and bring him home.

Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Specialized Vehicle Unit was able to spot the hiker.
Provided/ WCSO

On Wednesday afternoon, RAVEN, spotted the hiker, where he was then lifted into the aircraft. The hiker was found to be hypothermic and was flown to a nearby medical team for treatment.

 

