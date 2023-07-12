Search for new general manager is on for Incline Village Trustees, working towards better community communication

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev.— The Incline Village board of trustees will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 12 at the IVGID Administration Building located at 893 Southwood Blvd.

The meeting will also be live-streamed.

Notably, the search for a new general manager is in the works, with the board to possibly change the job description for the position and to direct staff to being to the recruitment process.

There will be a number of items pertaining to better communication with the community, including potentially approving the Frequently Asked Questions to be shared with the community and on the district’s website, as well as possibly approving the structure of board appointed committees.

Committees that a trustee will need to be appointed to the leader to includes the Golf Committee and the Capital Improvement and Investment Committee.

Additionally, there will be a determination of whether there is a need for committees for tennis and pickle ball, the Incline Beach House, and the general manager search, along with what will become of the general manager’s dog park advisory committee.

The board will also discuss direction of meeting minutes, and possibly suspending Policy 22.1.0 in order to consider potential edits to the policy.

The consent calendar includes potential changes to the recreational privileges offered to district employees, and possibly executing a construction contract of the water reservoir coatings and site improvements project.

To learn more and watch the meeting virtually visit http://www.yourtahoeplace.com/ivgid/board-of-trustees/meetings-and-agendas .